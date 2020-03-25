Australian Hairdressing Council tells Tom Elliott they’re being ‘put at risk’

The Australian Hairdressing Council says more than 40,000 hairdressers and barbers are being put at risk while the government allows them to operate in the face of coronavirus.

Sandy Chong, CEO of the council, told Tom Elliott their “preference” was for barbers and salons to close.

“I think our hairdressers are at risk at the moment,” she said.

Ms Chong said the 30 minute restrictions, per appointment, only placed workers under more pressure and in some cases further defeated the purpose of shops remaining open.

