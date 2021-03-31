3AW
Australian International Airshow rescheduled for a second time

6 hours ago
The Australian International Airshow has been rescheduled for second time.

The airshow was due to be held at Avalon Airport in February, but last year’s lockdowns forced organisers to push the event back to late November this year.

The threat of further lockdowns has since seen the rescheduling of the Australian Grand Prix to November.

As a result, Melbourne has run out of time, space and resources, forcing the airshow organisers to move the event again —this time to December 3-5.

The move has angered airshow fans and some businesses, with many now potentially facing losses for cancelled flights and hotel bookings.

