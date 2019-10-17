Australian man shot dead in ‘unusual’ Texas home invasion

An Australian man has been shot dead in Texas during a home invasion.

Brenton Estorffe, 29, had moved to the Houston area from Queensland about six months ago.

He was working at a car rental agency but hoping to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

He was shot dead when two people smashed through his back window at midnight.

He had been sleeping inside with his American wife and two children, aged 1 and 3.

Police said Mr Estorffe woke up to the sound of glass breaking and got out of bed to investigate, which is when he came face-to-face with the intruders who shot him.

Nothing was stolen. Police said there is no reason to believe­ the young father knew the intruder­s.

“It’s just unusual. If these two had intended to commit a burglary they’re not too bright, because it’d be the wrong time to commit a burglary.”

The home invaders remain on the run.

Mr Estorffe’s brother, Cobin, paid tribute to his “hero” sibling in a social media post.

“Still not real brother,” he wrote.

“Life will never ever be the same without you. Hands down you are my hero the way you stood up for your family. Can only dream to be a little bit like you. Thanks for the amazing times we had together. Miss you and love you so much Brenton.”