Australian Medical Association says Victoria must implement Stage 4 lockdown

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Victoria must implement a Stage 4 lockdown as soon as possible, according to the Australian Medical Association.

It comes after the state recorded its worst daily number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Associate Professor Julian Rait, Victorian President of the AMA, told Victoria faced “significant problems” if those numbers did not shrink soon.

He said he “did not underestimate the economic cost” of what a Stage 4 lockdown meant, but Victoria was currently facing the prospect of “many more deaths” from the coronavirus.

“Stronger measures are urgently required,” Associate Professor Rait told 3AW Drive.

Click PLAY below to hear Julian Rait’s view

