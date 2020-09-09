Australian Medical Association says we need to a ‘flexible’ vaccine plan
The Australian Medical Association says it’s not too disheartened by news late-stage trials for a leading coronavirus vaccine have been suspended after a study participant suffered an “unexplained illness”.
Dr Omar Khorshid, President of the Australian Medical Association, said that was incredibly normal during medical trials.
“I think it can give us confidence that they’re actually conducting this trial properly,” he told Tom Elliott.
Dr Khorshid, however, said Australians did need to come to terms with the possibility that a vaccine may not eventuate.
