3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australian music industry icon Michael..

Australian music industry icon Michael Gudinski dies aged 68

5 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Australian music industry icon Michael Gudinski dies aged 68

Australian music industry icon Michael Gudinski has died unexpectedly.

He was 68 and is said to have died “peacefully in his sleep” overnight.

The music promoter is one of the more significant figures in Australian music history, launching the career of Kylie Minogue and several other iconic acts.

He launched Mushroom Records in 1972 and also ran Frontier Touring.

“That is really sad news … he was a character,” Neil Mitchell said in response to the news on Tuesday.

3AW Breakfast’s showbiz guru, Peter Ford, told Neil Mitchell that Gudinski was the “most significant” Australian music figure in his lifetime.

“What set Michael apart from the others – there have been plenty of good managers, good concert promoters, good people who ran record labels – but Michael did all three and did it with great passion and great vision,” he said.

“It’s just a complete shock.”

Gudinski was also a passionate fan of horse racing and was a three-time Melbourne Cup winning owner, including last year’s winner Twilight Payment.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

(Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332