Australian music industry icon Michael Gudinski dies aged 68

Australian music industry icon Michael Gudinski has died unexpectedly.

He was 68 and is said to have died “peacefully in his sleep” overnight.

The music promoter is one of the more significant figures in Australian music history, launching the career of Kylie Minogue and several other iconic acts.

He launched Mushroom Records in 1972 and also ran Frontier Touring.

“That is really sad news … he was a character,” Neil Mitchell said in response to the news on Tuesday.