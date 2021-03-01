Australian music industry icon Michael Gudinski dies aged 68
Australian music industry icon Michael Gudinski has died unexpectedly.
He was 68 and is said to have died “peacefully in his sleep” overnight.
The music promoter is one of the more significant figures in Australian music history, launching the career of Kylie Minogue and several other iconic acts.
He launched Mushroom Records in 1972 and also ran Frontier Touring.
“That is really sad news … he was a character,” Neil Mitchell said in response to the news on Tuesday.
3AW Breakfast’s showbiz guru, Peter Ford, told Neil Mitchell that Gudinski was the “most significant” Australian music figure in his lifetime.
“What set Michael apart from the others – there have been plenty of good managers, good concert promoters, good people who ran record labels – but Michael did all three and did it with great passion and great vision,” he said.
“It’s just a complete shock.”
Gudinski was also a passionate fan of horse racing and was a three-time Melbourne Cup winning owner, including last year’s winner Twilight Payment.
(Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)