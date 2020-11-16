3AW
Australian National Dictionary Centre names ‘Word of the Year’

4 hours ago
3aw news
“Iso” has been chosen as the Australian National Dictionary Centre’s Word Of The Year.

There were plenty of contenders in 2020, given the COVID-19 pandemic!

But the centre chose the “typically Aussie” word, an abbreviation of isolation, from a long list of pandemic-related terms.

Bubble and COVID-normal were also on the shortlist.

3aw news
