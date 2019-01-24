Australian Of The Year reflects on her award, still not a fan of gender quotas

The Australian Of The Year remains opposed to quotas.

Professor Michelle Simmons will hand over the honour tomorrow.

The issue of gender-based quotas for awards has reared its head again, with women only being awarded 30 per cent of the time.

“I’ve never been a fan of quotas,” she said.

“I think opportunity should be the same for everybody.

“But it’s got to get there through natural means.”

Professor Simmons reflected on her 12 months as the Australian Of The Year.

She’s spoken to all sorts of people, at all sorts of events.

But one group stands above the others.

Students.

“They’ve been my favourite audience, I’ll be honest with you,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview