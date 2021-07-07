3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australian Open boss admits tennis..

Australian Open boss admits tennis stars all but certain to reject hard quarantine

2 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Australian Open boss admits tennis stars all but certain to reject hard quarantine

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley says the world’s best tennis players will almost certainly refuse to quarantine for 14 days again in Melbourne next summer.

But he’s confident the grand slam will still go ahead in just over six months time.

There is concern the Australian Open could be the next event Melbourne loses after the Formula 1 Grand Prix and MotoGP were cancelled this week.

It’s understood Australia’s strict quarantine requirements, which government refuses to budge on because of Australia’s low vaccination rate, were a major factor in the events being canned.

Speaking on 3AW, Mr Tiley said tennis players weren’t overly receptive to the idea of being locked in hotel rooms for a fortnight again.

“At this point, in our initial conversations with them, that’s not something they’re going to be open to, simply because that’s not what they’re currently doing around the world,” he said.

But he said he fully expect the event to go ahead in Melbourne.

“There’s a lot of work to be done over the coming months,” Mr Tiley said.

Press PLAY below to hear Craig Tiley explain the latest

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332