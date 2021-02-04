3AW
Tennis chief ‘absolutely confident’ Australian Open will go ahead as planned

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley says the Australian Open will proceed as planned from Monday, despite a worker in a tennis quarantine hotel testing positive to COVID-19.

A total of 507 players, staff and officials associated with the Australian Open, who stayed in the Grand Hyatt, are today being tested.

Another 50 staff are considered close contacts and must isolate for 14 days.

Qualifying matches today have been called off, with players required to isolate until they receive a negative result.

But Mr Tiley says he doesn’t expect any further delays.

“We fully expect to keep the original schedule once we get past today,” he said.

“We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open is going to go ahead.”

