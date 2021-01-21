Australian Open player tests positive for COVID-19 on day seven of quarantine

A Spanish tennis player has become the first player in Melbourne for the Australian Open to test positive to COVID-19.

World number 67, Paula Badosa, took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Badosa says she tested positive to coronavirus on day seven of quarantine.

She has been feeling unwell and has been transferred to a health hotel.

The 23-year-old travelled to Melbourne on the same flight from Abu Dhabi as the coach of US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who was the first person on a tournament charter flight to test positive, sending all passengers on-board the plane into hard lockdown.

Image: Francois Nel / Getty