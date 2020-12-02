Australian Open start date announced

The Australian Open has been given the go-ahead.

It’s been pushed back to February 8, according to Sportsday co-host Sam McClure.

There had been conjecture over whether the tournament would be cancelled, due to COVID-19.

Players will be able to fly into Melbourne from all over the world, but will undergo 14 days of quarantine.

The Age reports they’ll still be able to train, provided they test negative to the coronavirus on their second day of isolation.

