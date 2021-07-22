3AW
Paralympian devastated after medals snatched on eve of the Olympics

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
An Australian Paralympian has been left heartbroken after her medals were stolen.

Shelley Chaplin won two silver and one bronze Paralympic medals in her wheelchair basketball career.

The medals are thought to have been snatched from her car in Essendon, but she didn’t notice immediately because she wasn’t travelling anywhere due to lockdown.

“They’re obviously irreplaceable to me, but to anyone else there’s no value in them,” Ms Chaplin told Neil Michell.

Ms Chaplin is pleading for the person who took the medals to return them.

Press PLAY below hear Shelley’s plea to have her medals returned

News
