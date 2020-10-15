3AW
Australian-produced musical nominated for an impressive 14 Tony Awards

1 min ago
Ross and Russel

(Image: Moulin Rouge! The Musical / Instagram)

Australian produced ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical‘ has been nominated for a staggering 14 Tony Awards.

The musical, the fourth production by Gerry Ryan and Carmen Pavlovic’s Global Creatures, has been nominated for Tony Awards in 13 categories, including best musical.

Producer Carmen Pavlovic said it was a “rather lovely” night watching the nominations come in.

She said the production, Australia’s first to originate on Broadway, was incredibly well received prior to the forced closure of Broadway due to COVID-19.

“We were into a really fantastic run … it was doing terrifically well at the box office,” she told Ross and Russel.

“The Broadway shutdown hit us pretty hard in March.”

The musical is set to open at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre next year.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
