Australian Red Cross reveals Game of Thrones’ worst war criminal

The Australian Red Cross have crunched the numbers to find out which Games of Thrones character is the worst criminal.

Ahead of the much-anticipated final season of the gruesome hit fantasy series, a team of Red Cross volunteers watched all 67 episodes and found villain Ramsay Bolton committed the most war crimes.

The fictional character’s on-screen rap sheet includes six counts of torture, cruel or inhuman treatment and four counts of perfidy.

Australian Red Cross head of international humanitarian law Yvette Zegenhagen said while volunteers were “having fun” with the research, there was a more serious reason why it was undertaken.

“Our job around the world for 150 years has been to promote the laws of war across the globe,” she told Tom Elliott.

“We look at anyway we can do that that can resonate with people and we thought this was a great way of engaging with people.

“Maybe it will give people pause for thought for when they switch on the news to think about how some of these laws apply to real humans in real life.”

Ms Zegenhagen said Ramsay Bolton committed 17 “serious violations”, while over 100 law violations were performed during the seven completed seasons.

