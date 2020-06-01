3AW
Australian Republic Movement shoots down latest poll suggesting strong support for monarchy

11 hours ago
The Australian Republic Movement says the latest poll which highlights strong support for the British monarchy in young Australians is misleading.

Despite numerous scandals – including royals, themselves, cutting ties with the family – one-in-four young adults still prefer having the Queen as the head of state.

Sandy Biar, national director of the ARM, told 3AW Mornings many Australians were still unaware that the Queen was our head of state.

He said once people were “educated” on the matter, their support for a republic grew.

“Apathy is the British monarchy’s biggest ally, in Australia,” he explained.

“Overcoming that is the biggest challenge.”

