Hearing loss is the “number one” risk factor for dementia.

World-leading research at the Ear Science Institute Australia has been examining the link.

“You should be concerned if you are struggling to hear in noisy places,” Dr Dona Jayakody told 3AW Drive.

“Hearing loss is the No.1 risk factor for dementia.”

Picture by Getty iStock