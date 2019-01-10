Australian sleepwear label Peter Alexander charging more for plus-size items

Sleepwear designer Peter Alexander has been widely criticised online for charging plus-size women more for the same item of clothing than standard size customers.

The pyjama brand is charging $10 more for a nightie in plus sizes ($79.95), compared to the same garment in XS-XL ($69.95) sizing.

Facebook users have been circulating side-by-side comparisons, labelling the brand as “out of touch” and “fat-phobic”.

Disgruntled customer Kimberley Rowney told Nick McCallum the plus sizes in the men’s range are not different prices, only the women’s items are.

“I just think it’s fundamentally unfair,” Ms Rowney said.

“For the men, their range just automatically includes plus-size, there isn’t a separate range.

“And it doesn’t matter if you’re an XXL as a man, you pay the same price.

“But if you’re a woman you pay a different price.”

Click PLAY below to hear the details