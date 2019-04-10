3AW
Australian sports stars in hot water over social media posts

5 hours ago
Australian sports stars Anthony Mundine and Israel Folau have both come under heavy scrutiny following controversial comments on social media.

Boxer Mundine has been slammed by medical experts and the federal health minister after he told people not to vaccinate their children.

Folau, meanwhile, has again posted homophobic material online.

Rugby Australia says it will investigate.

Folau posted an image on Instagram that proclaimed hell awaited “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters”.

