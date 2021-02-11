3AW
Australian tennis fans clipped over ‘rowdy’ crowd behaviour

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Australian tennis fans clipped over ‘rowdy’ crowd behaviour

Australian tennis fans have been called into question over their behaviour during Wednesday’s thrilling clash between Nick Kyrgios and Ugo Humbert.

But one British tennis commentator says it made him happy.

Fans at John Cain Arena have been criticised for jeering loudly between points and applauding Humbert’s mistakes.

“I personally didn’t have a problem, really, with the behaviour of the crowd,” BBC commentator David Law told Tom Elliott.

“It’s pretty standard, I think, when you get a home player in front of their crowd when things get really tight.”

Kyrgios and Humbert have both said they enjoyed the atmosphere.

Law said it was nice to see, watching on from lockdown in England.

All major sport in the United Kingdom is being played behind closed doors, or not at all.

“I was personally uplifted by the sight of a sporting crowd,” Law said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Tom Elliott
NewsSports
