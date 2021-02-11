3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Australian tennis great responds to ‘..

Australian tennis great responds to ‘worst commentator ever’ clip from Bernard Tomic

4 hours ago
Sportsday
Article image for Australian tennis great responds to ‘worst commentator ever’ clip from Bernard Tomic

Australian tennis great John Fitzgerald has refused to bite back at Bernard Tomic after Tomic called him the “worst commentator I’ve ever seen” following his second round Australian Open loss.

Fitzgerald said Tomic needed to be “fitter, strong and more dedicated” if he wanted to go further into tournaments.

Tomic didn’t hold back when asked about those comments in his press conference.

“He’s probably the worst commentator I’ve ever seen in my life,” Tomic said.

Fitzgerald spoke with Sportsday on Thursday.

“I feel for him,” he said on 3AW.

“I just hope he gets the best out of himself.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Sportsday
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332