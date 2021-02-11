Australian tennis great responds to ‘worst commentator ever’ clip from Bernard Tomic

Australian tennis great John Fitzgerald has refused to bite back at Bernard Tomic after Tomic called him the “worst commentator I’ve ever seen” following his second round Australian Open loss.

Fitzgerald said Tomic needed to be “fitter, strong and more dedicated” if he wanted to go further into tournaments.

Tomic didn’t hold back when asked about those comments in his press conference.

“He’s probably the worst commentator I’ve ever seen in my life,” Tomic said.

Fitzgerald spoke with Sportsday on Thursday.

“I feel for him,” he said on 3AW.

“I just hope he gets the best out of himself.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)