Australians can now register their interest in travelling to New Zealand in July

Expressions of interest for travel to New Zealand in July are now open, as plans for the trans-Tasman travel bubble push ahead.

Flights between Canberra and Wellington are expected to be the first to resume, under a plan to open up free travel between the two countries.

Canberra Airport will today open a register of interest for flights on July 1 and 2.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) is set to unveil the full details of the plan today.

Executive chair of tourism at the ACCI, John Hart, said the first step is to measure how much interest there is in trans-Tasman travel.

“We don’t know the extent of demand which is why we’re going through this registration of interest to begin with,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“It’s time for us to get back to business across the Tasman, and the best way to do that is to start with a tourism connection.”

Mr Hart said discussions on other quarantine-free international travel arrangements are under way, but travel outside of the Oceania region is unlikely to happen any time soon.

“All we can say is New Zealand and perhaps the Pacific will be where we’ll start,” he said.

“Then its up to other countries to show that they’ve got health protocols in place.

“I think that’s quite a way down the track.”

