Australians believe we don’t need more immigration

The Australian Population Research Institute has released a poll that found 72 per cent of electoral members don’t want more people in Australia.

Over 2,000 Australians were polled, with roughly half revealing they want immigration reduced.

Dr Bob Birrell, President of the Australian Population Research Institute at Monash University, joined Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive to discuss the findings.

Mr Birrell said what was most interesting was “around half of people who say they’re Labor voters, don’t share Labor’s social and culture agenda.”

Further, “the Coalition could lose votes to progressive candidates in blue ribbon electorates,” with 10-20 per cent of coalition voters disclosing they could be influenced to do so.

Unsurprisingly, graduates favoured immigration more than non-graduates and were more likely to be swayed by a party’s immigration policy.

Click PLAY to listen to the full interview