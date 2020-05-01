‘Earnt an early mark’: National cabinet brings forward decision on relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

A federal decision on the easing of coronavirus restrictions has been moved forward a week, thanks to the success Australia has had in flattening the curve.

The national cabinet will now consider easing restrictions from May 8.

Announcing the change, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it’s thanks to Australians following the rules.

“Australians have earnt an early mark through the work that they have done,” he said.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer has set out 15 conditions Australia must meet before restrictions can be eased.

The country has already met 11 of those 15 restrictions, but Mr Morrison says there’s one thing Australians must do in greater numbers before restrictions can be eased — download the COVIDSafe app.

“This is a critical issue for national cabinet when it comes to making a decision next Friday about how restrictions can be eased,” he said.

More than 3.5 million Australians have already downloaded the app, but the Prime Minister says “millions more” must do so if restrictions are to be relaxed.

Press PLAY below for more details.