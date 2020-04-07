Australians turn their hand to baking during COVID-19 crisis

With self-raising flour and caster sugar flying off the supermarket shelves, it would appear more Australians are baking than before.

Tony Smith, from the Baking Association of Australia, said it was obviously due to people spending more time at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

But what better time to hone your skills!? He told Tom Elliott that starting from scratch almost always resulted in a better tasting cake, scone, muffin or bread.

