Australians urged to give to charity and reflect on ‘greedy’ pre-Christmas spending

Australians are being urged to give to charity and reflect on “greedy” pre-Christmas spending.

It comes on the back of Black Friday sales booming in Australia.

It’s sparked the Giving Tuesday movement, where people are asked to give more to their favourite charities.

Former World Vision chief Tim Costello is urging Australians to reflect and take part.

He spoke with Tom Elliott on Monday.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW