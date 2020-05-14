Australians urged to ‘holiday at home’ in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Australians are being warned that international travel could take until 2023 to go back to “normal” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But it’s led some, including 3AW Drive host Tom Elliott, to focus on the idea of holidaying in Australia.

“I’m guilty of this,” he said on Thursday.

“There are huge chunks of this country that I know very little about.

“Maybe it’s time I learnt.”

Simon Westaway, Executive Director of the Australia Tourism Industry Council, said it wouldn’t be the first time going on holiday at home became the norm.

“When we were kids, we never jumped on a plane, we jumped in the car and went to Queensland,” he said.

