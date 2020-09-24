3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia’s bankruptcy rules are..

Australia’s bankruptcy rules are about to be overhauled

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Australia’s bankruptcy rules are about to be overhauled in a bid to keep small business afloat and save jobs from the COVID-19 driven recession.

And it won’t impact the budget bottom line, according to the Federal Treasurer.

The reform will prevent administrators from taking over and will be available to businesses with liabilities up to $1 million.

There are fears it may “prop up” businesses that were already doomed to fail, but Josh Frydenberg didn’t agree.

“These are very viable businesses that, once the restrictions ease and they can open their doors, they can get back on their feet,” he said.

“This will give them time to do that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the treasurer explain

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332