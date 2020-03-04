Australia’s best mullet winner is a 3AW listener who confused a Gold Coast radio station
The owner of Australia’s best mullet is a 3AW listener who confused a Gold Coast radio station by name-dropping Melbourne’s favourite station in a very cheeky fashion.
Paul Gee won Mulletfest at Kurri Kurri in NSW last weekend and subsequently chatted with a Gold Coast FM radio station.
Being a big 3AW fan and Ross and John fan, Mr Gee started the interview the way he had been conditioned via our February competition.
“Is that you, 3AW?”
(Photos: Today / Nine TV)