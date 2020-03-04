3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia’s best mullet winner..

Australia’s best mullet winner is a 3AW listener who confused a Gold Coast radio station

4 hours ago
Ross and John

The owner of Australia’s best mullet is a 3AW listener who confused a Gold Coast radio station by name-dropping Melbourne’s favourite station in a very cheeky fashion.

Paul Gee won Mulletfest at Kurri Kurri in NSW last weekend and subsequently chatted with a Gold Coast FM radio station.

Being a big 3AW fan and Ross and John fan, Mr Gee started the interview the way he had been conditioned via our February competition.

“Is that you, 3AW?”

Click PLAY to hear that moment, followed by Ross and John’s chat with Paul Gee this morning

(Photos: Today / Nine TV)

 

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.