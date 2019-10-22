Australia’s best tap water revealed

Australia’s best tap water has been revealed in a nationwide taste test.

The top sample from each state went head-to-head at a national competition on Saturday, and Queensland came out on top.

Water from Queensland’s Mackay Regional Council took home the title of the best water in the country, beating samples from Geelong, Nowra in NSW, Launceston in Tasmania, Swan Reach in South Australia, and Kalgoolie in Western Australia.

Craig Mathisen, Chief Operations Officer at the Water Industry Operators Association of Australia and competition judge, said the best water is tasteless.

“The ultimate sample is one that has no taste at all,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

But the same water won’t appeal equally to everyone.

“Everyone’s taste is individual,” Mr Mathisen said.

