Australia’s biggest union boss slams Labor over logging policy

The state Labor government has been accused of turning its back on its traditional base, all in the name of “impressing their friends” on a Friday night.

Michael O’Connor, national secretary of the CFMMEU, told 3AW Drive the decision to ban logging of native trees was “shocking policy” and “insulting” to those in regional areas.

The union has begun hitting regional voters with robocalls, urging them to get behind those who will lose their jobs.

“It’s disappointing we’ve had to do this,” Mr O’Connor said.

“I can tell you, as somebody who’s been a Labor Party member for a very long time, this announcement, this so-called transition plan, is not something that represents Labor values.”

Mr O’Connor was asked why he thought Labor was upsetting its traditional base.

“I think there are a number of people in the Australian Labor Party who want to impress their friends on a Friday night, when they’re having a cocktail, about ‘protecting’ – and I use that in inverted commas – the environment,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview