Australia’s border conundrum: What the Tourism Minister wants to see

Australian Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham says the government wouldn’t shy from taking states such as Queensland to court over border closures if premier’s remain immovable.

But he’s less bullish on international borders, saying he wants to see a “major breakthrough” before letting overseas visitors returning.

While Australian battles to stop outbreaks, several nations are still recording hundreds on deaths per week.

The US recorded 739 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday alone. Victoria has still only recorded a total of 19 deaths.

With that in mind, Mr Birmingham concurred with Ross and John’s assertion that the opening of international borders could be a long way into the future.

“I think it’s going to take a major breakthrough, like a vaccine,” he said.

