Australia’s child-rearing ranking dismays experts

Experts are dismayed by the results of a new report on the best place for children to grow up, which ranks Australia 15th in the world.

Save The Children compares 176 countries on access to health care, education, nutrition and protection from issues like child labour and child marriage.

Australia is ranked behind nations like Cyprus, Slovenia and Portugal, and only two spots above Israel.

Paul Ronalds, Save The Children Australia’s CEO, says the ranking is disappointing.

“Australia has not made very much progress on the really complex poverty issues we have in some of our communities,” he said.

“Australia has some of the most geographically concentrated poverty in the OECD and we’re really just not making much progress on reducing the impact on children of that entrenched poverty.”

Australia is ranked ahead of the UK (22), New Zealand (25) and the United States (36).

RANKINGS

1. Singapore

2. Sweden

3. Finland

3. Norway

3. Slovenia

6. Germany

6. Ireland

8. Italy

8. Republic of Korea

10. Belgium

11. Iceland

11. Portugal

13. Cyprus

13. Spain

15. Australia

15. Switzerland

17. Israel

17. Luxembourg

19. France

19. Japan

19. Lithuania

22. United Kingdom

23. Canada

23. Denmark

25. New Zealand