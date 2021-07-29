3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia’s entire Olympic track..

Australia’s entire Olympic track and field squad sent into isolation

8 hours ago
National Nine News
olympics
Article image for Australia’s entire Olympic track and field squad sent into isolation

The Australian track and field team in Tokyo is in isolation after an American pole-vaulter tested positive to COVID-19.

It’s understood the 63-person squad has been placed into isolation as a precaution.

The US athlete who tested positive is pole-vaulter Sam Kendricks.

Australian medal contender Kurtis Marschall has been deemed a close contact.

“They’re taking no chances,” Shane McInnes told Dee Dee Dunleavy on 3AW.

More than 60 Australian athletes are now isolating.

Press PLAY to hear the latest update

Image: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

National Nine News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332