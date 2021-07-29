Australia’s entire Olympic track and field squad sent into isolation

The Australian track and field team in Tokyo is in isolation after an American pole-vaulter tested positive to COVID-19.

It’s understood the 63-person squad has been placed into isolation as a precaution.

The US athlete who tested positive is pole-vaulter Sam Kendricks.

Australian medal contender Kurtis Marschall has been deemed a close contact.

“They’re taking no chances,” Shane McInnes told Dee Dee Dunleavy on 3AW.

More than 60 Australian athletes are now isolating.

Image: Matt Roberts/Getty Images