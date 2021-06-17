Australia lifts AstraZeneca age threshold to 60

Australia’s expert immunisation panel has changed its recommendation on who should receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) now recommends AstraZeneca only be given to people aged 60 and above.

Previously, ATAGI recommended AstraZeneca for over 50s.

The federal government has accepted the recommendation.

Pfizer will immediately be made available to the 50 to 59 age bracket. Another 2.8 million doses of the vaccine are due to arrive this month.

Anyone who has already had their first dose of AstraZeneca should still have their second jab.

“We have no cases of this (blood clotting) condition in people who have had second doses in Australia,” Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said.

There have been 12 cases of the rare but serious blood clotting issue linked to the jab in Australia in the past week. Seven of those cases were in the 50 to 59 age group.

Director of infectious diseases at Mater Health Services, and a member of AstraZeneca’s Australian advisory board, Professor Paul Griffin, approves of the change.

“It’s clear our control of COVID in this country remains excellent and so, out of an abundance of caution, increase in the age cut off … is a very reasonable step,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Professor Griffin says the age cut off may change in either direction in the future, depending on how much COVID-19 is in the community.

