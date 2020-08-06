Australia’s finances: Why Treasurer Josh Frydenberg sees light amid JobKeeper changes

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says JobKeeper changes will result in 1.5 million Victorians tapping into the economic lifeline, but he maintains optimism about Australia’s chances of bouncing back.

Mr Frydenberg told Neil Mitchell $13b of a $15b injection into JobKeeper will go into Victoria, “nearly half the private sector workforce”.

But he finds reason to remain positive about the outlook.

“Australia is doing well by global standards,” he said.

“If you look at the US and look across Europe, some of their challenges both economically and on the health-front are much worse that what we’re facing.”

Click PLAY for the interview