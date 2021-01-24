First COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Australia

Australia has approved its first COVID-19 vaccine.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration this morning granted provisional approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be given to people aged 16 and older.

The TGA says “this vaccine meets the high safety, efficacy and quality standards required for use in Australia”.

The jab has “been shown to prevent COVID-19 however it is not yet known whether it prevents transmission or asymptomatic disease”.

Australia’s vaccine rollout is scheduled to begin next month.