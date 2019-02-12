Australia’s leading man Anthony Warlow to join Gina Riley onstage for Sweeney Todd

Australia’s leading man of music theatre, Anthony Warlow, is returning to the stage to take on one of the darkest, most difficult roles in the canon, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

“I’m no stranger to gothic characters (referring to his long association with the Phantom of the Opera) but he’s not a razor wielding devil,” Anthony told Denis Walter.

“He becomes that but there has to be some kind of goodness in him.

“He’s the real anti-hero in this

“It’s spine-tingling the whole way through.

“And we have the incomparable Gina Riley as Mrs Lovett.”

Sweeney Todd is coming to Melbourne for six shows from the 20 – 23 of June.

Pre-sale tickets for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street open online on February 19th from 9am and general ticket sales on February 26 at 2pm.

For more info visit: http://lifelikecompany.com/