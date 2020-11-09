Australia’s quarantine reviewer ‘more than happy’ to help Victoria

One of Australia’s most informed voices on hotel quarantine says she’d be happy to assist Victoria if and when the state decides to quarantine returning travellers again.

Jane Halton is the quarantine reviewer for the federal government and Chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation.

She’s examined the quarantine programs across Australia since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Neil Mitchell asked whether her advice had been sought by the Andrews Government.

“That’s a matter for the Victorians to decide,” she said.

“I’d be more than happy to do so if they ask me.”

(Picture by Getty iStock)