Confusion over fate of one of Australia’s longest-running TV shows

4 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Confusion over fate of one of Australia’s longest-running TV shows

Image (inset): Channel 10

There is confusion over the fate of one of Australia’s longest-running television shows.

Mass for You at Home, which first aired in 1971, posted a farewell message on Facebook on Tuesday.

The message, stated the final program would air on January 3.

The final Mass for Mass For You At Home will be broadcast on Channel 10 on January 3, 2021. We, the people who have…

Posted by Mass For You At Home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Entertainment reporter Pete Ford told Tony Leonard and Stephen Quartermain, filling in for Ross and Russel, said it was the Catholic Church, not Channel 10, who was pulling the pin.

Press PLAY below for more from Peter Ford

But Catholic Archbishop of Melbourne, Peter Comensoli, says the program will air on Channel 10 in 2021.

“There have been challenges around how we should fund something that’s national,” he told Tony Jones.

“There certainly will be an ending of the production company’s involvement, but Mass for You at Home will continue.”

Archbishop Comensoli says the church intends to move towards filming in church settings throughout the year, rather than filming a year’s worth of masses in a studio in January.

He says the changes is because this year’s masses “have not registered, in a sense, the realities of peoples’ lives, as they were filmed before COVID-19 hit.

Press PLAY below for more.

