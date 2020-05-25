Australia’s most popular baby names revealed

Charlotte and Oliver have topped Australian baby name lists again, but some lesser known names have also leapt up the list.

According to McCrindle research, gender-neutral names are on the rise for both boys and girls.

Director of Communication at McCrindle, Ashley Fell, said there are several new arrivals to the top 100 lists this year.

“Sadie entered into the top 100, as well as Riley for the girls … with Peyton, Lily and Rosie all making their debut this year,” she told Alicia Loxley, filling in for Dee Dee.

“For the boys, there were names like Ezra and Felix, as well as Marcus and Fletcher, coming into the top 100 for the first time.”

Names which were popular a century ago are back at the top of the list, in a phenomenon known as the “100 year return”.

TOP 10 FOR BOYS:

Oliver Noah Jack William Leo Lucas Thomas Henry Charlie James

TOP 10 FOR GIRLS:

Charlotte Olivia Amelia Isla Mia Ava Grace Willow Harper Chloe

