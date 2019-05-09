Australia’s ‘most trusted’ politicians all have one thing in common

Tanya Plibersek, Julie Bishop, Penny Wong and Jacinda Ardern.

That’s the list of Australia’s top four most trusted politicians and they all have one thing in common – they’re women.

Yes, out of all federal politicians in Australia at number one is New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden.

Alarmingly we have more faith in another countries leader over any of our own.

Executive Director of the Australian Institute told 3AW Drive he was not surprised by this at all.

“Any political parties in assessing who their leader should be considers the popularity, electability or trust of the potential leaders,” said Ben Oquist.

“Both sides would be wise to take [female candidates] into account.”

“I think we under estimate the pulling power of female politicians.”

The leadership survey asked 1400 Australians to rate leaders on a criteria of relevance, integrity, shared values, commitment, affinity and follow through.

Jacinda Ardern was the most popular with a 77 percent backing, whilst on Australian soil, Penny Wong took second place at 53 percent.

“I think a lot of Australians hanker after a leader that is so comfortable in themselves as Jacinda,” says Mr Oquist.

