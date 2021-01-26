3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia’s national identity is..

Australia’s national identity is under threat, according to latest IPA report

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Australia’s national identity is under threat, according to latest IPA report

Australia’s identity is under threat, according to the Institute of Public Affairs.

The IPA released a new report called ‘The Fair Go – Going, Gone: The decline of the Australian Way of Life, 2000-2020’ on Australia Day.

John Roskam, Executive Director of the IPA, told Tom Elliott three core values – egalitarianism, no class system and free speech – were under threat.

“Australia has never had entrenched aristocracy, we haven’t had class based on privilege, or income,” he explained.

“That is now changing.

“The COVID pandemic has revealed there are two Australias going on.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332