Australia’s national identity is under threat, according to latest IPA report

Australia’s identity is under threat, according to the Institute of Public Affairs.

The IPA released a new report called ‘The Fair Go – Going, Gone: The decline of the Australian Way of Life, 2000-2020’ on Australia Day.

John Roskam, Executive Director of the IPA, told Tom Elliott three core values – egalitarianism, no class system and free speech – were under threat.

“Australia has never had entrenched aristocracy, we haven’t had class based on privilege, or income,” he explained.

“That is now changing.

“The COVID pandemic has revealed there are two Australias going on.”

Picture by Getty iStock