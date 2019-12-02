Australia’s NBN use surges

Australian’s have increased their use of NBN data by almost 25 per cent.

More than 10 million premises are able to access the NBN today with the rollout expected to be completed next year.

New data reveals people are now consuming about 258GBs of data a month.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher tells Ross Greenwood this amount of usage is unprecedented.

“We’re seeing a massive change in the behaviour of Australians.

“We’re consuming a large amount of data and a lot of that is streaming video.

“It’s because of the capacity of the NBN that this is possible.”

Image: Getty/Watchara Piriyaputtanapun