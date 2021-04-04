3AW
Australia’s richest foot race bounces back from COVID-19, financial woes

9 hours ago
Article image for Australia’s richest foot race bounces back from COVID-19, financial woes

Australia’s richest foot race returns today for the 139th time.

And it’s given the local region a big tourism boost.

COVID-19 saw the Stawell Gift cancelled last year, fresh off the back of concerns about the event’s financial viability.

Stawell Athletics Club President Neil Blizzard says the event has seen visitors flock to the district.

“The towns are all booked out, which is absolutely fantastic,” he said on 3AW Breakfast.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

