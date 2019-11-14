Australia’s top 10 bushfire risk zones revealed (and they’re all in Victoria)

The top 10 most fire-prone areas in Australia are all in Victoria, a new report has revealed.

The report has ranked the risk of fire in all Australian postcodes based on financial lost expected to occur as a result of bushfires.

Andrew Gissing, general manager of Risk Fontiers, the assessment firm which published the report, said Victoria is “one of the most fire-prone parts of the world”.

“We experience this hot, dry climate during summer and we’ve got this abundance of fuel, in terms of our nice eucalypt forest.

“That’s a dangerous combination.”

Mr Gissing said homes within 100 metres of bushland are at a significantly elevated risk.

Australia’s top 10 most fire prone towns/suburbs:

Halls Gap Mt Buller Jamieson Lavers Hill Shepparton Warburton Lorne Belgrave Wye River Bright/Harrietville

Image: Peter Parks