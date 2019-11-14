Advertisement
Australia’s top 10 bushfire risk zones revealed (and they’re all in Victoria)
The top 10 most fire-prone areas in Australia are all in Victoria, a new report has revealed.
The report has ranked the risk of fire in all Australian postcodes based on financial lost expected to occur as a result of bushfires.
Andrew Gissing, general manager of Risk Fontiers, the assessment firm which published the report, said Victoria is “one of the most fire-prone parts of the world”.
“We experience this hot, dry climate during summer and we’ve got this abundance of fuel, in terms of our nice eucalypt forest.
“That’s a dangerous combination.”
Mr Gissing said homes within 100 metres of bushland are at a significantly elevated risk.
Australia’s top 10 most fire prone towns/suburbs:
-
Halls Gap
-
Mt Buller
-
Jamieson
-
Lavers Hill
-
Shepparton
-
Warburton
-
Lorne
-
Belgrave
-
Wye River
-
Bright/Harrietville
Image: Peter Parks