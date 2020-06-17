3AW
Australia’s youngest federal politician says he was told to hide his tattoos in Parliament

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

(Image: Phillip Thompson / Facebook)

Australia’s youngest federal politician made headlines this week after he revealed he was asked by two staffers to roll his sleeves down in Parliament because his tattoos were intimidating other politicians.

Phillip Thompson, Liberal member for Herbert in Queensland, joined Neil Mitchell today to talk about the incident, life in the Canberra bubble and representing his community.

“Politicians, a lot of them, don’t necessarily represent everyone and they’re not used to a 32-year-old young fella with a beard and tattoos,” Mr Thompson said.

“I think it’s a joke, everyone else thinks it a joke, and I walk the halls confidently with my sleeves rolled up.”

Press PLAY below for the full interview with the young politician who Neil Mitchell said is best described as “refreshing”.

Neil Mitchell
News
