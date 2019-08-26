Autistic teenager badly bashed by gang in Melbourne’s west for a second time

An autistic teenager has been bashed in Melbourne’s west for a second time.

Jayden D’Abaco was badly bashed by several teenagers on a bus in Tarneit in 2017.

On the weekend the 19-year-old was seriously injured in another bashing in Werribee.

He was walking to a nightclub to celebrate a win with his football teammates when he was approached by a gang of approximately eight teenagers.

Jayden sped up to try and avoid a confrontation, but the group chased him down Watton Street.

The gang assaulted the teenager at around 10.45pm on Saturday, fracturing his cheekbone, bruising his body and throat, and cutting his head.

His mother, Tess D’Abaco, said her son is struggling.

“He came out of it a lot worse this time,” she said.

“Mentally he’s not coping very well at all.”

The teenager’s mother said gang violence is a huge problem in Melbourne’s west.

“It’s obvious that there is a gang problem in Werribee and the Wyndham area,” she said.

“I don’t know what goes through their heads. It doesn’t matter what age you are, they will just attack.”

Ms D’Abaco said she isn’t confident that the group who assaulted her son will be punished.

“It just keeps happening over, and over, and over and nothing is being done about it,” she said.

She said only one of the five teens involved in the first attack on her son was charged, and he received a 12 month good behaviour bond.

“They were known to the police but nothing was ever done,” she said.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.