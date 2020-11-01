Avalon Airport’s high tech plan to reduce COVID-19 risk

Avalon Airport will look very different when air travel resumes.

The airport to the west of Melbourne has introduced a number of high tech measures to keep travellers safe.

CEO of Avalon Airport, Justin Giddings, predicts many of the changes will be permanent.

Mr Giddings told Ross and Russel the traditional check in is a thing of the past.

“I just can’t see people … queuing up,” he said.

“We’ve installed these touchless kiosks, it’s amazing technology.”

The airport has also introduced touchless bag drops, CT technology so travellers don’t have to take electronics or liquids out of their bags, and body temperature scanners at entries.

Mr Giddings is hopeful interstate travel will resume in December.

“We’re hoping 1st of December we’ll be back flying domestically,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Google Maps