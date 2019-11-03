‘Awful, absolutely awful’: Truck flips in fatal Princes Fwy crash

A semi-trailer has overturned on the Princes Freeway in one of two fatal crashes in Victoria overnight.

All Geelong-bound lanes of the Princes Freeway are closed at Werribee South as a emergency services attend the scene.

Police have confirmed the semi-trailer hit the wire rope barrier and overturned about 3.20am.

The male driver was crushed in the cabin and died at the scene.

Debris was strewn for 30m from the crash, which happened at Duncans Road.

Investigations are underway into the cause of the crash.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport urged drivers in the area to be patient, with long delays in the Williams Landing and Werribee area.

“The Princes Freeway is in good shape until you get to around about Williams Landing.

“Everyone’s being diverted off, in through the township of Werribee.

“There’s just a huge volume of travel down there.”

Drivers are being advised to take the Western Highway through Bacchus Marsh to avoid the delays.

Meanwhile, a person has also died in a crash on Hertford Street in Sebastopol, near Ballarat.

2019 road toll: 233

Same time 2018: 177

